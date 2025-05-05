Elumia Price (ELU)
The live price of Elumia (ELU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 232.06K USD. ELU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Elumia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Elumia price change within the day is -1.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 531.16M USD
During today, the price change of Elumia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Elumia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Elumia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Elumia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-67.96%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.25%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Elumia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.95%
-16.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Legends of Elumia is a next generation Massively Multiplayer Online RPG (MMORPG) developed by a large, experienced team of game developers. Elumia sets itself apart from other games with it’s high quality graphics and feature rich, fun gameplay. Players can earn income directly through online play, immerse themselves in world zones, engage in multiplayer dungeons, quests and fierce player battles. Through the Elumia metaverse, players have full NFT ownership of their characters, equipment, land and buildings, with multiple fun opportunities to earn by winning battles against other players and completing dungeons and defeating the enemies in the world.
