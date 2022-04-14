Elumia (ELU) Information

Legends of Elumia is a next generation Massively Multiplayer Online RPG (MMORPG) developed by a large, experienced team of game developers.

Elumia sets itself apart from other games with it’s high quality graphics and feature rich, fun gameplay. Players can earn income directly through online play, immerse themselves in world zones, engage in multiplayer dungeons, quests and fierce player battles.

Through the Elumia metaverse, players have full NFT ownership of their characters, equipment, land and buildings, with multiple fun opportunities to earn by winning battles against other players and completing dungeons and defeating the enemies in the world.