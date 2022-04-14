Elys (ELYS) Information

Elys Network brings the entire crypto market together through its revolutionary self-custody universal liquidity design, while rewarding users in USDC. Trade any crypto crypto on any chain, from any device, instantly. Elys transforms the fragmented Web3 landscape into a cohesive and efficient ecosystem, accessed from a single wallet.

Elys Network's Proof-of-Stake Network brings a suite of Defi products and features fueled by Wallet and Chain Abstraction. It empowers both novice and pro users to easily manage their assets across different chains: swap, simple/liquid staking, liquidity provision (with or without leverage), perpetual trading, and more.