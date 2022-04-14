ElysiumG (LCMG) Tokenomics
The GHB company operates a virtual business platform system based on Ethereum-based blockchain, which can control various functions of the platform, including powerful multi-functional E-Wallets and cryptocurrency-related product users.
The platform provides innovative business services through various platforms and creates an ecosystem of continuous platform value chain. It also improves the functionality of multi-wallet and supports and manages Coin Elysium-G, a value vehicle within the platform ecosystem, and Token (LCT), a payment method.
Understanding the tokenomics of ElysiumG (LCMG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LCMG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LCMG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
