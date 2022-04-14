ElysiumG (LCMG) Information

The GHB company operates a virtual business platform system based on Ethereum-based blockchain, which can control various functions of the platform, including powerful multi-functional E-Wallets and cryptocurrency-related product users.

The platform provides innovative business services through various platforms and creates an ecosystem of continuous platform value chain. It also improves the functionality of multi-wallet and supports and manages Coin Elysium-G, a value vehicle within the platform ecosystem, and Token (LCT), a payment method.