EMDX is a decentralized derivatives protocol focused on real-world and emerging market assets, partnering with TradFi operators to enhance access to assets and risk-hedging tools.
$EMDX is used for:
- Governance rights
- Staking rewards
- Trading rewards
- Trading fee discounts
- EMDX Subnet fees payments
- Access to community events and initiatives
EMDX Traction:
- Raised $1.5 million in funding to date
- Launched on Avalanche Testnet on December 19th, 2021
- Community Testnet Airdrop for early users
- Launched on Avalanche mainnet on June 20th, 2022
- Listing of AVAX/USDC, BTC/USDC, and ETH/ USDC perpetuals on sAVAX exchange in August 2022
- Launched first-ever USDC/Argentinian Peso perpetual swap in September 2022
- $1–2 million in daily transaction volume
- Clients include 20+ major broker-dealers, MM & crypto funds worldwide
- 55,000+ member Discord community
- Launched $EMDX token on mainnet on May 30th, 2023
About the team: The EMDX team has over 25 years of combined expertise in crypto law, blockchain development, and digital marketing in Argentina, with an extensive network in the LatAm financial sector. EMDX's long-term goal is to establish itself as the preferred whitelabel DeFi solution for institutional and private investors, offering a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly platform to trade emerging market assets.
Understanding the tokenomics of EMDX (EMDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMDX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMDX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
