EMDX (EMDX) Information

EMDX is a decentralized derivatives protocol focused on real-world and emerging market assets, partnering with TradFi operators to enhance access to assets and risk-hedging tools.

$EMDX is used for:

Governance rights

Staking rewards

Trading rewards

Trading fee discounts

EMDX Subnet fees payments

Access to community events and initiatives

EMDX Traction:

Raised $1.5 million in funding to date

Launched on Avalanche Testnet on December 19th, 2021

Community Testnet Airdrop for early users

Launched on Avalanche mainnet on June 20th, 2022

Listing of AVAX/USDC, BTC/USDC, and ETH/ USDC perpetuals on sAVAX exchange in August 2022

Launched first-ever USDC/Argentinian Peso perpetual swap in September 2022

$1–2 million in daily transaction volume

Clients include 20+ major broker-dealers, MM & crypto funds worldwide

55,000+ member Discord community

Launched $EMDX token on mainnet on May 30th, 2023

About the team: The EMDX team has over 25 years of combined expertise in crypto law, blockchain development, and digital marketing in Argentina, with an extensive network in the LatAm financial sector. EMDX's long-term goal is to establish itself as the preferred whitelabel DeFi solution for institutional and private investors, offering a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly platform to trade emerging market assets.