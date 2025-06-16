EML Protocol Price (EML)
The live price of EML Protocol (EML) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.36K USD. EML to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EML Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EML Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.51B USD
During today, the price change of EML Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EML Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EML Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EML Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-89.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EML Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The EML Protocol is an end-to-end payment platform that integrates the permissioned private blockchain form of Hyperledger Fabric, which allows only approved users to participate. What makes your project unique? The EML Protocol is designed based on the following principles: • Grant users and merchants the right to choose the currency used for payment and settlement. • Provide APIs and SDKs for online payment integration within the platform ecosystem, offering convenience in development and implementation. History of your project. EML BaaS is a specialized cloud service for mobile applications, outsourcing end platforms. EML BaaS typically provides data storage, push notifications, user management, and access control features commonly used in mobile application backends. It also offers location services, analytics, and statistical information in conjunction with self-authentication or social networking service (SNS) authentication. What’s next for your project? EML is engaged in the development and operation of various platforms. Possessing a diverse ecosystem of platforms ranging from the food industry to products and lifestyle A/S, EML is transitioning from traditional platform businesses with fixed rules and rewards to protocol businesses, offering a variety of rewards and conveniences to members and participants. Platforms within the EML Protocol facilitate transactions between users, providers, and intermediaries. What can your token be used for? The EML Token is a utility token based on Ethereum, which serves as a digital asset that can be used within the EML Commerce Platform, DeFi Platform, and NFT D-Spider Platform ecosystems. The total issuance of EML Token is two billion, which can be obtained through purchasing on digital asset exchanges or exchanging, borrowing, and earning rewards within the EML Network.
Understanding the tokenomics of EML Protocol (EML) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EML token's extensive tokenomics now!
