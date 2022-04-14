emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI) Information $EMOJI is a meme made on the ethereum chain. emoji was made as a meme for daily use as we use emojis daily. we have now experienced large amounts of volume due to people noticing how big this meme could be… Official Website: https://emojierc.org/

emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.71K $ 20.71K $ 20.71K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of emoji ERC20 ($EMOJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $EMOJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $EMOJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

