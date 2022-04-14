Empire (EMPIRE) Tokenomics
Built as a super token, Empire is the first token to merge innovative real world value generating use cases with the crypto world.
With the first application being an NFT Smart Platform, Empire is introducing previously unheard of revenue streams in the NFT space, starting with the capability to license NFTs to publishers, thereby allowing NFT owners to generate revenue. Endless applications are to follow, from integration with real life businesses such as ride hailing apps, to paying discounted prices for services such as airline tickets or accommodation bookings using our own search engine.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMPIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMPIRE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
