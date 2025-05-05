Enecuum is the next-generation blockchain that improves security through mathematical smart contracts, allowing instant transactions with zero commission and solving the problem of network scaling by simultaneously supporting three algorithms for mining: PoS, PoW, PoA. "The project was created as an ideal environment for decentralized applications and business applications. The basic requirements that we set for the project are scalability, speed and security. Using revolutionary developments - mobile mining, smart contracts on Petri nets and linear logic, a hybrid consensus algorithm and project management based on the time contribution to its development and many other solutions, we have created a protocol of tomorrow. Distributed experienced team is constantly working in Hong Kong, Dusseldorf, St. Petersburg, Seoul in order to launch the network and give everyone the opportunity to feel the block of tomorrow."

