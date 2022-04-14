Epics Token (EPCT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Epics Token (EPCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Epics Token (EPCT) Information Buidl to Earn. Epics is a decentralized crowdsourcing platform for incentivizing open source software development. Clients can set up a GitHub issue as a Quest (Smart Contract). Developers can receive token prizes by solving GitHub issues (Quests). This ecosystem makes developers focus on problems in their expertise. Also, clients will be able to solve more advanced problems. The more token prizes, the more attention to be solved issues. As a result, open source software grows faster in quality. Epics solves resource imbalances in software development. Official Website: https://alpha.epics.dev/en/ Whitepaper: https://storage.googleapis.com/epics-bucket/WhitePaper/EpicsWhitePaperV2-1-0EN.pdf Buy EPCT Now!

Epics Token (EPCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1000.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.89M
All-Time High: $ 0.01919581
All-Time Low: $ 0.00217548
Current Price: $ 0.00789355

Epics Token (EPCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Epics Token (EPCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EPCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EPCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EPCT's tokenomics, explore EPCT token's live price!

