eS1M (ES1M) Information eS1M is an innovative project providing electronic SIM (eSIM) services leveraging blockchain technology. Each eS1M eSIM number is specifically integrated with the user’s crypto wallet, enabling seamless transactions, including purchasing internet services and conducting on-chain crypto transactions. Additionally, the service supports convenient payments using Ethereum (ETH). To maintain exclusivity and enhance value for its community, eS1M mandates that the ESIM services are exclusively available to eS1M token holders. This policy aims to foster a closed, exclusive ecosystem that encourages loyalty and provides additional benefits to investors and eS1M token owners. Official Website: https://es1m.services/ Whitepaper: https://es1m.gitbook.io/es1m-whitepaper/ Buy ES1M Now!

eS1M (ES1M) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for eS1M (ES1M), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.25K $ 5.25K $ 5.25K All-Time High: $ 0.00203112 $ 0.00203112 $ 0.00203112 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about eS1M (ES1M) price

eS1M (ES1M) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of eS1M (ES1M) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ES1M tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ES1M tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ES1M's tokenomics, explore ES1M token's live price!

