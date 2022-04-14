Esco Coin (ESCO) Information

What is the project about? Introducing $ESCO, the Coin that puts the “fun” in “funds”! If you know who ESCO is, then you know he’s the king of the crypto cartel. And if you don’t know who he is, well, let’s just say you’re not invited to the party.

What makes your project unique? $ESCO is not your average meme Coin. It’s a Coin with a purpose. A purpose to provide a fun and lighthearted approach to the world of cryptocurrency, while also offering potential value to our holders

History of your project. This Coin is simply paying homage to a meme we all love and recognize.

What’s next for your project? https://escocoin.com/#map

What can your token be used for? Its a meme token with no utility