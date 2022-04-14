Esco Coin (ESCO) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Introducing $ESCO, the Coin that puts the “fun” in “funds”! If you know who ESCO is, then you know he’s the king of the crypto cartel. And if you don’t know who he is, well, let’s just say you’re not invited to the party.
What makes your project unique? $ESCO is not your average meme Coin. It’s a Coin with a purpose. A purpose to provide a fun and lighthearted approach to the world of cryptocurrency, while also offering potential value to our holders
History of your project. This Coin is simply paying homage to a meme we all love and recognize.
What’s next for your project? https://escocoin.com/#map
What can your token be used for? Its a meme token with no utility
Understanding the tokenomics of Esco Coin (ESCO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ESCO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ESCO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.