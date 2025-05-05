ESG Price (ESG)
The live price of ESG (ESG) today is 0.2403 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ESG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ESG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ESG price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ESG to USD was $ -0.0028984342849866.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ESG to USD was $ -0.0286573129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ESG to USD was $ +0.0000980904.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ESG to USD was $ -0.03006365186657546.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0028984342849866
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0286573129
|-11.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000980904
|+0.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03006365186657546
|-11.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of ESG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-1.19%
-4.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ESG Financial Platform is decentralized lending platform enabling users to supply/borrow cryptocurrency at a high APY rate. New DeFi paradigm, where we offer financial products actually tied to real economy of renewable energy industry on top of conventional DeFi products and NFT.
