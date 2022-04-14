The Doge community has always been about fun and humor. We propose a move from a more hobby driven blockchain technology to the most secure and advanced: Ethereum. We have lots of opportunities with Dogecoin, but due to it's shrinking community we build an alternative: EtherDoge.

