Volmex (volmex.finance) is a protocol for tokenized volaitlity built on Ethereum. The protocol enables VIX-like indices for crypto-assets and trading functionality piowered by smart contracts. Volmex protocol can be used to create volatility indexes and tradable tokens for crypto assets. Traders can leverage the protocol to express a view on the expected volatility of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Volmex Labs, the builder of volmex.finance, is backed by leading crypto investment and trading firms including Three Arrows Capital, Alameda Research, Robot Ventures, CMS Holdings, and Orthogonal Trading.
The Ethereum Volatility Index Token (ETHV) aims to track the reference Ethereum volatility index price, a measure of Ethereum's expected volatility over the next 30 days, available on the Volmex API: https://api.volmex.finance/graphql
Understanding the tokenomics of Ethereum Volatility Index Token (ETHV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
