What is EthereumFair (ETHF)

DIS Chain is a PoW public chain based on Ethereum's ETHASH algorithm, representing an innovative integration of MEME culture and AI technology. This initiative, launched by miners and the blockchain community, adheres to the principles of PoW and decentralization, stemming from the ETHF fork that remained on PoW after Ethereum's shift to PoS. Beyond the traditional PoW mining mechanism, DIS Chain has introduced an innovative staking mining model into its economic framework. This design offers holders the potential for long-term appreciation of their cryptocurrency assets, while also enhancing the overall network’s stability and security. DIS Chain supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and smart contracts, enabling the deployment of a powerful ecosystem that includes decentralized exchanges (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Game Finance (GameFi), Social Finance (SocialFi), and the Metaverse. This diverse expansion and robust technical support transform DIS Chain into more than just a blockchain platform; it’s a comprehensive and multifaceted WEB3 ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

EthereumFair (ETHF) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

EthereumFair Price Prediction (USD)

How much will EthereumFair (ETHF) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your EthereumFair (ETHF) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for EthereumFair.

Check the EthereumFair price prediction now!

ETHF to Local Currencies

Try Converter

EthereumFair (ETHF) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of EthereumFair (ETHF) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ETHF token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About EthereumFair (ETHF) How much is EthereumFair (ETHF) worth today? The live ETHF price in USD is 0.00099995 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ETHF to USD price? $ 0.00099995 . Check out The current price of ETHF to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of EthereumFair? The market cap for ETHF is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ETHF? The circulating supply of ETHF is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ETHF? ETHF achieved an ATH price of 20.59 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ETHF? ETHF saw an ATL price of 0.0003421 USD . What is the trading volume of ETHF? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ETHF is -- USD . Will ETHF go higher this year? ETHF might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ETHF price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

EthereumFair (ETHF) Important Industry Updates