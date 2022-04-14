EthereumMax (EMAX) Information

EthereumMax (EMAX) is a progressive ERC-20 token built on the secure Ethereum network. We launched EMAX with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community-driven tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides lifestyle perks with financial rewards and incentives to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life. This is the essence of the Culture Token.

EMAX launched with a total supply of 2 quadrillion tokens, yet that circulating supply continues to decrease as our tokenomics include a 0% tax on buys, a 9% tax on sells and transfers, 3% of which remains in treasury and 6% is burned every other week. To start on the right foot and to establish EMAX as a long-term project, we had no biased pre-sale event as 100% of the tokens were released on the open market, we locked liquidity to support the project, and founder wallets have been locked and verified as a sign of commitment to deepen trust within the community.

EMAX is a long-term project with a bold vision, strategic roadmap, and united community to accomplish lofty goals few have ever imagined, let alone conquered – and we plan on doing just that.