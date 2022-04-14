EthereumMax (EMAX) Tokenomics
EthereumMax (EMAX) Information
EthereumMax (EMAX) is a progressive ERC-20 token built on the secure Ethereum network. We launched EMAX with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community-driven tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides lifestyle perks with financial rewards and incentives to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life. This is the essence of the Culture Token.
EMAX launched with a total supply of 2 quadrillion tokens, yet that circulating supply continues to decrease as our tokenomics include a 0% tax on buys, a 9% tax on sells and transfers, 3% of which remains in treasury and 6% is burned every other week. To start on the right foot and to establish EMAX as a long-term project, we had no biased pre-sale event as 100% of the tokens were released on the open market, we locked liquidity to support the project, and founder wallets have been locked and verified as a sign of commitment to deepen trust within the community.
EMAX is a long-term project with a bold vision, strategic roadmap, and united community to accomplish lofty goals few have ever imagined, let alone conquered – and we plan on doing just that.
EthereumMax (EMAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EthereumMax (EMAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EthereumMax (EMAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EthereumMax (EMAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EMAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EMAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.