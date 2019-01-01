EthereumX (ETX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EthereumX (ETX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EthereumX (ETX) Information Ethereum X is an asset running on Stellar that aims to accomplish the Vitalik’s vision under an scalable way so people can use a global peer-to-peer electronic cash system. Official Website: https://etxco.com/ Whitepaper: https://etxco.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/etxcoin-whitepaper.pdf Buy ETX Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.17K
All-Time High: $ 0.12911
All-Time Low: $ 0.00005106
Current Price: $ 0.00050003

EthereumX (ETX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EthereumX (ETX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ETX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ETX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ETX's tokenomics, explore ETX token's live price!

