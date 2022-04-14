ETHUP (ETHUP) Tokenomics
ETHUP (ETHUP) Information
ETHUP is a leveraged token that goes 2-4x long the ETH via futures trading. By means of leverage and the rebalancing of the asset base, when the ETH price goes up 1%, the net asset value of ETHUP will rise by 2-4%. Due to the rebalancing mechanism, the NAV of the leveraged token may be worn in the price volatility. It is recommended that you do not hold the leveraged token for long periods of time to control for risks. When ETF shares merge, the number of shares you hold will be reduced to 1/1000 of the original quantity (assuming a 1000:1 consolidation). The price of each ETF share will increase by a factor of 1000, while the total value of your ETF holdings remains the same. Please note that trading will be temporarily suspended during consolidation.
ETHUP (ETHUP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ETHUP (ETHUP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ETHUP (ETHUP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ETHUP (ETHUP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHUP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHUP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ETHUP's tokenomics, explore ETHUP token's live price!
ETHUP Price Prediction
Want to know where ETHUP might be heading? Our ETHUP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.