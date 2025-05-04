eTukTuk Price (TUK)
The live price of eTukTuk (TUK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TUK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key eTukTuk Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.12 USD
- eTukTuk price change within the day is +3.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TUK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TUK price information.
During today, the price change of eTukTuk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of eTukTuk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of eTukTuk to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of eTukTuk to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+33.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of eTukTuk: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+3.56%
+38.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$TUK is a BEP-20 token on the BNB Smart Chain with a maximum supply of 2,000,000,000 (2 billion). The $TUK token is the native token on the blockchain that is the backbone of the eTukTuk ecosystem. The token contract address is 0x84E03e21dA9B32555885a85b7c23e5FC123C25DD. Please do not send any funds to this token contract address, as they cannot be recovered. $TUK can currently only be purchased through the official presale at buy.tuktoken.io
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TUK to VND
₫--
|1 TUK to AUD
A$--
|1 TUK to GBP
￡--
|1 TUK to EUR
€--
|1 TUK to USD
$--
|1 TUK to MYR
RM--
|1 TUK to TRY
₺--
|1 TUK to JPY
¥--
|1 TUK to RUB
₽--
|1 TUK to INR
₹--
|1 TUK to IDR
Rp--
|1 TUK to KRW
₩--
|1 TUK to PHP
₱--
|1 TUK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 TUK to BRL
R$--
|1 TUK to CAD
C$--
|1 TUK to BDT
৳--
|1 TUK to NGN
₦--
|1 TUK to UAH
₴--
|1 TUK to VES
Bs--
|1 TUK to PKR
Rs--
|1 TUK to KZT
₸--
|1 TUK to THB
฿--
|1 TUK to TWD
NT$--
|1 TUK to AED
د.إ--
|1 TUK to CHF
Fr--
|1 TUK to HKD
HK$--
|1 TUK to MAD
.د.م--
|1 TUK to MXN
$--