What is EUROe?
EUROe is a fully fiat-backed EU-regulated Euro stablecoin issued by Membrane Finance. Secured by at least 102% of euro-denominated assets, one EUROe is always redeemable for one fiat Euro by clients of Membrane Finance.
EUROe is regulated as e-money, and Membrane Finance holds an EU-wide Electronic Money Institution licence issued by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.
How Many EUROe Are There in Circulation?
EUROe supply changes over time as new EUROe is issued or existing EUROe is redeemed by Membrane Finance’s clients. Currently, there are no fees for issuing or redeeming EUROe. Companies, foundations, and other corporate entities can apply to become a Membrane Finance client to access the minting and burning of EUROe.
Who Is the Founder of EUROe?
The company behind EUROe, Membrane Finance, was founded by Juha Viitala in 2021. EUROe is incubated by Equilibrium, a core blockchain infrastructure builder, and funded by Maki.vc, a seed-stage venture capital company.
Where Can I Buy EUROe?
EUROe is available for trading on a growing number of decentralised exchanges and directly through Membrane Finance.
EUROe Stablecoin (EUROE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EUROe Stablecoin (EUROE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EUROE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EUROE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
