Evai Price (EV)
The live price of Evai (EV) today is 0.00381278 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Evai Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Evai price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the EV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EV price information.
During today, the price change of Evai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evai to USD was $ -0.0010803733.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evai to USD was $ -0.0024650141.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evai to USD was $ +0.001418554239354404.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010803733
|-28.33%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0024650141
|-64.65%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001418554239354404
|+59.25%
Discover the latest price analysis of Evai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Conceived and developed by leading economic researchers—headed by Professor of Finance Andros Gregoriou, a leading academic who has published over 120 academic research papers—Evai harnesses AI and machine learning to produce unbiased cryptoasset ratings at www.evai.io. The ratings provide short-term trading ratings, while an upcoming upgrade will identify long-term underlying value for each cryptoasset. The EV asset is a utility token on BSC, which rewards holders via an innovative 5% tax, built into the tokenomics via smart contract, triggered anytime the token is bought or sold. The 5% tax is reflected back to the project, split into five key areas: 1% marketing, 1% rewards to all EV holders proportionate to holding, 1% development, 1% token burn, 1% to liquidity pools which supports the project up until token goes live on centralised exchanges, at which time the tax will cease. Advanced level access to the Evai ratings will begin in Q2 2022 for $49 per month. Users will enjoy access to ratings on all leading assets and a range of other innovative features for up to half price when paid for in EV.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EV to VND
₫100.3333057
|1 EV to AUD
A$0.0058716812
|1 EV to GBP
￡0.002859585
|1 EV to EUR
€0.0033552464
|1 EV to USD
$0.00381278
|1 EV to MYR
RM0.0159755482
|1 EV to TRY
₺0.1470970524
|1 EV to JPY
¥0.5499172594
|1 EV to RUB
₽0.3154312894
|1 EV to INR
₹0.3208835648
|1 EV to IDR
Rp62.5045801632
|1 EV to KRW
₩5.2590055818
|1 EV to PHP
₱0.2116855456
|1 EV to EGP
￡E.0.1933842016
|1 EV to BRL
R$0.0216947182
|1 EV to CAD
C$0.0052616364
|1 EV to BDT
৳0.464777882
|1 EV to NGN
₦6.1298445338
|1 EV to UAH
₴0.158611648
|1 EV to VES
Bs0.33552464
|1 EV to PKR
Rs1.0748989376
|1 EV to KZT
₸1.9744862508
|1 EV to THB
฿0.1258979956
|1 EV to TWD
NT$0.1127057768
|1 EV to AED
د.إ0.0139929026
|1 EV to CHF
Fr0.0031264796
|1 EV to HKD
HK$0.029549045
|1 EV to MAD
.د.م0.0353063428
|1 EV to MXN
$0.0746161046