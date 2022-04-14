EverValue Coin (EVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EverValue Coin (EVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EverValue Coin (EVA) Information EverValue Coin (EVA) is an innovative, deflationary cryptocurrency running on the Arbitrum One network. It has a unique and final issuance of 21 million tokens, designed to continuously appreciate against Bitcoin (BTC). The project uses a smart contract-backed burn vault to ensure that the price of EVA in BTC can only rise. EVA is backed by WBTC and profits generated from high-efficiency Bitcoin mining, making it a secure and profitable alternative for long-term BTC holders. Official Website: https://evervaluecoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://evervaluecoin.com/white-paper/ Buy EVA Now!

EverValue Coin (EVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EverValue Coin (EVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 98.43M $ 98.43M $ 98.43M Total Supply: $ 18.76M $ 18.76M $ 18.76M Circulating Supply: $ 15.36M $ 15.36M $ 15.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 120.21M $ 120.21M $ 120.21M All-Time High: $ 6.53 $ 6.53 $ 6.53 All-Time Low: $ 0.17006 $ 0.17006 $ 0.17006 Current Price: $ 6.4 $ 6.4 $ 6.4 Learn more about EverValue Coin (EVA) price

EverValue Coin (EVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EverValue Coin (EVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EVA's tokenomics, explore EVA token's live price!

EVA Price Prediction Want to know where EVA might be heading? Our EVA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EVA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!