EvoPay Price (EPAY)
EvoPay (EPAY) is currently trading at 0.00915643 USD with a market cap of $ 9.16K USD. EPAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EPAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EPAY price information.
During today, the price change of EvoPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EvoPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EvoPay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EvoPay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of EvoPay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.17%
-33.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EvoPay is a decentralized, privacy-first payment protocol tailored for the Telegram ecosystem. It empowers users to send and receive a variety of crypto assets, including ETH, stablecoins, and custom tokens, all while maintaining full user privacy, avoiding KYC, and ensuring every transaction is verifiable on-chain. The entire process is streamlined through an intuitive Telegram bot, eliminating the need for browser-based wallets, extensions, or complicated interfaces. EvoPay solves the critical problem of integrating crypto with social communication platforms by offering users an environment that is both familiar and secure. Whether you're a trader, community admin, merchant, or individual user, EvoPay allows you to manage your crypto finances with the ease of messaging. Users can transact using only their Telegram usernames, and every transfer is logged transparently in both the chat and blockchain. The platform does not hold custody of user funds or data, ensuring complete decentralization. A key innovation within EvoPay is the introduction of the first-ever Accountant AI Agent a built-in, intelligent assistant that acts like a personal crypto accountant. This AI agent automatically monitors your transaction activity, organizes spending history, suggests budgeting strategies, and can help users manage their financial goals over time. Whether you want to save for a token buy, reduce expenses, or track your donation inflow, the AI agent offers smart, real-time guidance within the same Telegram interface. With over 800 million monthly active Telegram users and increasing global demand for secure, anonymous, and intelligent crypto tools, EvoPay is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of financial autonomy. It brings together private payments, verifiable records, and AI-driven financial utilities into one seamless user experience all without sacrificing control or privacy.
Understanding the tokenomics of EvoPay (EPAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EPAY token's extensive tokenomics now!
