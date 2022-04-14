EvoPay (EPAY) Tokenomics
EvoPay (EPAY) Information
EvoPay is a decentralized, privacy-first payment protocol tailored for the Telegram ecosystem. It empowers users to send and receive a variety of crypto assets, including ETH, stablecoins, and custom tokens, all while maintaining full user privacy, avoiding KYC, and ensuring every transaction is verifiable on-chain. The entire process is streamlined through an intuitive Telegram bot, eliminating the need for browser-based wallets, extensions, or complicated interfaces.
EvoPay solves the critical problem of integrating crypto with social communication platforms by offering users an environment that is both familiar and secure. Whether you're a trader, community admin, merchant, or individual user, EvoPay allows you to manage your crypto finances with the ease of messaging. Users can transact using only their Telegram usernames, and every transfer is logged transparently in both the chat and blockchain. The platform does not hold custody of user funds or data, ensuring complete decentralization.
A key innovation within EvoPay is the introduction of the first-ever Accountant AI Agent a built-in, intelligent assistant that acts like a personal crypto accountant. This AI agent automatically monitors your transaction activity, organizes spending history, suggests budgeting strategies, and can help users manage their financial goals over time. Whether you want to save for a token buy, reduce expenses, or track your donation inflow, the AI agent offers smart, real-time guidance within the same Telegram interface.
With over 800 million monthly active Telegram users and increasing global demand for secure, anonymous, and intelligent crypto tools, EvoPay is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of financial autonomy. It brings together private payments, verifiable records, and AI-driven financial utilities into one seamless user experience all without sacrificing control or privacy.
EvoPay (EPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for EvoPay (EPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
EvoPay (EPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of EvoPay (EPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.