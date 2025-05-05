Exactly USD Coin Price (EXAUSDC)
The live price of Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EXAUSDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Exactly USD Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Exactly USD Coin price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Exactly USD Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Exactly USD Coin to USD was $ +0.0000348000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Exactly USD Coin to USD was $ +0.0000398000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Exactly USD Coin to USD was $ +0.00003829.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000348000
|+0.00%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000398000
|+0.00%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00003829
|+0.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Exactly USD Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
+0.01%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Exactly Protocol is a decentralized, non-custodial and open-source protocol that provides an autonomous interest rate market to lenders and borrowers while setting interest rates based on credit supply and demand, enabling users to frictionlessly exchange the time value of their crypto assets at both variables and fixed interest rates for the first time in DeFi. Aside from taking loans and making deposits at variable interest rates from a Variable Rate Pool, this protocol enables users to do so at fixed rates through interaction with several Fixed Rate Pools, each representing a specific maturity date. Interest rates are determined based on the credit utilization rate of each Fixed Rate Pool.
|1 EXAUSDC to VND
₫26,315
|1 EXAUSDC to AUD
A$1.54
|1 EXAUSDC to GBP
￡0.75
|1 EXAUSDC to EUR
€0.88
|1 EXAUSDC to USD
$1
|1 EXAUSDC to MYR
RM4.19
|1 EXAUSDC to TRY
₺38.58
|1 EXAUSDC to JPY
¥144.23
|1 EXAUSDC to RUB
₽82.73
|1 EXAUSDC to INR
₹84.16
|1 EXAUSDC to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 EXAUSDC to KRW
₩1,379.31
|1 EXAUSDC to PHP
₱55.52
|1 EXAUSDC to EGP
￡E.50.72
|1 EXAUSDC to BRL
R$5.69
|1 EXAUSDC to CAD
C$1.38
|1 EXAUSDC to BDT
৳121.9
|1 EXAUSDC to NGN
₦1,607.71
|1 EXAUSDC to UAH
₴41.6
|1 EXAUSDC to VES
Bs88
|1 EXAUSDC to PKR
Rs281.92
|1 EXAUSDC to KZT
₸517.86
|1 EXAUSDC to THB
฿33.04
|1 EXAUSDC to TWD
NT$29.56
|1 EXAUSDC to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 EXAUSDC to CHF
Fr0.82
|1 EXAUSDC to HKD
HK$7.75
|1 EXAUSDC to MAD
.د.م9.26
|1 EXAUSDC to MXN
$19.57