Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) Information Exactly Protocol is a decentralized, non-custodial and open-source protocol that provides an autonomous interest rate market to lenders and borrowers while setting interest rates based on credit supply and demand, enabling users to frictionlessly exchange the time value of their crypto assets at both variables and fixed interest rates for the first time in DeFi. Aside from taking loans and making deposits at variable interest rates from a Variable Rate Pool, this protocol enables users to do so at fixed rates through interaction with several Fixed Rate Pools, each representing a specific maturity date. Interest rates are determined based on the credit utilization rate of each Fixed Rate Pool. Official Website: https://exact.ly/ Buy EXAUSDC Now!

Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M All-Time High: $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 All-Time Low: $ 0.99973 $ 0.99973 $ 0.99973 Current Price: $ 0.999875 $ 0.999875 $ 0.999875 Learn more about Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) price

Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Exactly USD Coin (EXAUSDC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EXAUSDC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EXAUSDC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand EXAUSDC's tokenomics, explore EXAUSDC token's live price!

EXAUSDC Price Prediction Want to know where EXAUSDC might be heading? Our EXAUSDC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See EXAUSDC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!