What is ExchangeArt (ART)

ExchangeArt is the largest on-chain art marketplace. Launched during October 2021 in Solana, it grew to over 27,000 Artists and 50,000 Collectors with over 350,000 Artworks sold and $28M in art sales. During 2023 it was the first art marketplace to go cross-chain after adding Ethereum support. It has sponsored Solana Hacker Houses around the world for the past 2 years, and hosted live exhibitions in over 15 cities in 3 different continents.

ExchangeArt (ART) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

ExchangeArt (ART) Tokenomics

