Discover key insights into exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

exSat Staking BTC (ESBTC) Information

exSat Staking BTC is an EVM-based Wrapped BTC token that maps to the underlying BTC staked in the exSat Staking contract. Key features include:

1:1 Asset Backing Each exSat Staking BTC is fully collateralized by 1 BTC locked in the exSat Staking contract, ensuring a perfect peg to Bitcoin.

Secure Cross-Chain Redemption When you redeem and burn exSat Staking BTC, the protocol triggers a cross-chain (or off-chain) release of the equivalent BTC, guaranteeing fund security and full auditability.

EVM Cross-Chain Bridge Through a burn-and-mint mechanism, exSat Staking BTC can be transferred across multiple EVM-compatible chains, enabling seamless inter-chain interoperability and asset mobility.