eZKalibur is the first ecosystem-focused and community-driven DEX built on zkSync Era.
eZKalibur AMM is designed in a simple, efficient, fast, cheap, and secure way to trade one ERC-20 token for another via our automated liquidity pools. With eZKalibur, you can trade with ease, knowing that you're in control of your assets and that your transactions are protected.
Swapping your tokens on eZKalibur is the simplest type of trading and it can be done by following these steps: Make sure you're on the zkSync network and then connect your wallet to eZKalibur. In the upper section, select the token from the list which you want to swap and that token must be available in your wallet which you connected. In the lower section, select the token that you want to swap with the token you selected above. Make sure the slippage amount is right which varies from token to token. If you're swapping a particular token for the first time on eZKalibur then you'll have to enable the token first by clicking on enable button and confirming the transaction in your wallet. Then click swap and confirm the swap transaction in your wallet.
eZKalibur (SWORD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for eZKalibur (SWORD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
eZKalibur (SWORD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of eZKalibur (SWORD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SWORD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SWORD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.