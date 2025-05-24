EZswap Protocol Price (EZSWAP)
The live price of EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) today is 0.00028465 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. EZSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key EZswap Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- EZswap Protocol price change within the day is -12.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0001202903.
In the past 60 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0001803735.
In the past 90 days, the price change of EZswap Protocol to USD was $ -0.0005394441937399108.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001202903
|-42.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001803735
|-63.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005394441937399108
|-65.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of EZswap Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.48%
-12.77%
-7.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
EZswap Protocol is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the premier Game NFT DEX Protocol and Smart Inscription Protocol, supporting ERC404, ERC721 & ERC1155. It stands out as the first platform enabling games to trade their assets seamlessly using an innovative in-game Liquidity Pool (LP) system. This system allows for the creation of LPs with NFTs and ERC-20 tokens, facilitating dynamic asset market-making without incurring fixed costs. This approach effectively controls prices and generates significant wealth effects. Additionally, EZswap Protocol pioneers in the field of smart inscription trading, tapping into the potential of inscription gaming. With its potential to attract millions of users, EZswap Protocol is poised to lead the next wave of gaming and inscription trends.
