EZswap Protocol is revolutionizing the gaming industry as the premier Game NFT DEX Protocol and Smart Inscription Protocol, supporting ERC404, ERC721 & ERC1155. It stands out as the first platform enabling games to trade their assets seamlessly using an innovative in-game Liquidity Pool (LP) system. This system allows for the creation of LPs with NFTs and ERC-20 tokens, facilitating dynamic asset market-making without incurring fixed costs. This approach effectively controls prices and generates significant wealth effects. Additionally, EZswap Protocol pioneers in the field of smart inscription trading, tapping into the potential of inscription gaming. With its potential to attract millions of users, EZswap Protocol is poised to lead the next wave of gaming and inscription trends.
Understanding the tokenomics of EZswap Protocol (EZSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EZSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EZSWAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
