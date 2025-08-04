Faircoin Price (FAIRLY)
Faircoin (FAIRLY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 3.64K USD. FAIRLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the FAIRLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FAIRLY price information.
During today, the price change of Faircoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Faircoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Faircoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Faircoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Faircoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.46%
-34.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Fairly token, operating on the Solana blockchain, serves as a dedicated memecoin launchpad tailored for developers and project creators. It offers a structured platform that enables users to design, launch, and manage memecoin initiatives within the Solana network. The token employs a revenue-sharing model, distributing 95% of all generated fees back to creators, which supports the development and sustainability of memecoin projects. Fairly aims to facilitate the creation and growth of memecoins by providing accessible tools and resources within the Solana ecosystem.
