FairERC20 (FERC) Tokenomics
FairERC20 (FERC) Information
What is the project about? FERC20 is essentially based on the ERC20 standard. It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
What makes your project unique? It combines the decentralized issuance method of BRC20 and the programmability of ERC20 smart contracts to create a new set of token protocol standards to make token issuance on Ethereum more fair.
History of your project. FERC20 is based on the ERC20 standard protocol, so it has features that BRC20 does not have, including but not limited to:
It is convenient to transfer money in wallets familiar to the public, without downloading new wallet software;
It can be used in Ethereum's powerful DEFI ecosystem, including DEX, lending, multi-signature, etc.;
FERC20 tokens have no owner authority, that is, no owner tokens;
Tick characters can be upgraded;
There is no pre-mining, the total amount of tokens is mined from zero until the hardcap is reached;
Highly decentralized, the system architecture is serverless, including search, search and other functions, all carried out in smart contracts;
Users interact directly with the contract.
What’s next for your project? However, FERC20 is implemented on Ethereum after all, and it still needs to prevent Sybil attacks and smart contract robots. Therefore, the protocol adds three sets of attributes based on the ERC20 standard contract:
Freeze period: When the user mints coins for the first time, he will enter the freezing period. If he wants to continue minting coins during the freezing period, he needs to pay a tip to the platform. For every additional coin, the tip is doubled. For example: 0.00025 ETH will be paid for the first coin minting during the freezing period, 0.0005 ETH will be paid for the second time, and 0.001 ETH will be paid for the third time... It should be noted
What can your token be used for?
FairERC20 (FERC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for FairERC20 (FERC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
FairERC20 (FERC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of FairERC20 (FERC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FERC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FERC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FERC's tokenomics, explore FERC token's live price!
FERC Price Prediction
Want to know where FERC might be heading? Our FERC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.