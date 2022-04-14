FairWitness (FWT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FairWitness (FWT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FairWitness (FWT) Information The first on-chain zero-knowledge oracle dedicated to certifying the fairness of AI models. It accepts SHA-256 commitments of model weights and architectures, ingests anonymized inference logs, and produces zk-SNARK proofs to confirm that the model satisfies user-defined fairness thresholds—without revealing any private data. Upon successful verification, the agent mints a tamper-proof ERC-721 “Fairness Attestation NFT.” A lightweight verifier contract then exposes isModelFair(bytes32 modelHash) → bool, enabling downstream protocols to trustlessly query a model’s fairness status on-chain. Official Website: https://fairwitness.online Buy FWT Now!

FairWitness (FWT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 21.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.98K
All-Time High: $ 0.00504226
All-Time Low: $ 0.00028213
Current Price: $ 0.00038005

FairWitness (FWT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FairWitness (FWT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FWT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FWT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FWT's tokenomics, explore FWT token's live price!

FWT Price Prediction Want to know where FWT might be heading? Our FWT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See FWT token's Price Prediction now!

