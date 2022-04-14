Falcons (FAH) Tokenomics
Falcons (FAH) Information
Falcons is a cutting-edge marketplace that reimagines the auction industry with an unwavering commitment to trust, transparency, and efficiency. By harnessing the power of advanced technology and maintaining a user-centric focus, Falcons seamlessly connects buyers and sellers globally, offering a dynamic and secure marketplace.
At Falcons, we do more than just provide access to extraordinary pieces; we foster a vibrant community that celebrates the passion for luxury and the pursuit of rare items. Our private sales and exclusive auctions unite collectors, connoisseurs, and industry professionals, creating a platform where the love for luxury handbags, timepieces, sports memorabilia, pop culture collectibles, premium cars, and more is nurtured and shared.
$FAH is an ERC-20 token serving as a membership token within the Falcons ecosystem, designed to empower users by making them integral to the platform's success. As a Web3 protocol, Falcons integrates a unique membership model that rewards user participation.
Falcons (FAH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Falcons (FAH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Falcons (FAH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Falcons (FAH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FAH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FAH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.