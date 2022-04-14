Fame Reward Plus (FRP) Information

Fame Reward Plus (FRP) is the community driven token to reward the users of Fame Infinity ecosystem. Fame Reward Plus( FRP) is also the in-ecosystem digital currency of the Fame Infinity. It helps and enables the users of the ecosystem to earn rewards by doing several activities on our platforms. FRP can only be earned in the form of rewards by users of Fame Infinity platform by participating in various activities within Fame Infinity ecosystem. The amount of FRP tokens users will earn/accumulate will solely depend on their performances. This kind of arrangement will inspire users to be a part of this amazing ecosystem to earn FRP tokens.