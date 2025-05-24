Fantomsonicinu Price (FSONIC)
The live price of Fantomsonicinu (FSONIC) today is 0.00122224 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. FSONIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fantomsonicinu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fantomsonicinu price change within the day is -13.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ -0.000190391303875274.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ -0.0001735899.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ -0.0005332820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fantomsonicinu to USD was $ -0.0024723098268818287.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000190391303875274
|-13.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001735899
|-14.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005332820
|-43.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0024723098268818287
|-66.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fantomsonicinu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
-13.47%
-8.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
FSONIC is a MEME coin based projects that is designed to empower Fantom ecosystem by boosting NFT , Gamefi and Defi sector .
|1 FSONIC to VND
₫31.33945584
|1 FSONIC to AUD
A$0.0018700272
|1 FSONIC to GBP
￡0.0008922352
|1 FSONIC to EUR
€0.0010633488
|1 FSONIC to USD
$0.00122224
|1 FSONIC to MYR
RM0.0051700752
|1 FSONIC to TRY
₺0.0475206912
|1 FSONIC to JPY
¥0.174230312
|1 FSONIC to RUB
₽0.0971314128
|1 FSONIC to INR
₹0.1039759568
|1 FSONIC to IDR
Rp19.7135456272
|1 FSONIC to KRW
₩1.6697265088
|1 FSONIC to PHP
₱0.0676387616
|1 FSONIC to EGP
￡E.0.0609653312
|1 FSONIC to BRL
R$0.0068934336
|1 FSONIC to CAD
C$0.0016744688
|1 FSONIC to BDT
৳0.1489177216
|1 FSONIC to NGN
₦1.9431415968
|1 FSONIC to UAH
₴0.0507474048
|1 FSONIC to VES
Bs0.11489056
|1 FSONIC to PKR
Rs0.3445739008
|1 FSONIC to KZT
₸0.62517576
|1 FSONIC to THB
฿0.0397105776
|1 FSONIC to TWD
NT$0.0366305328
|1 FSONIC to AED
د.إ0.0044856208
|1 FSONIC to CHF
Fr0.0010022368
|1 FSONIC to HKD
HK$0.0095701392
|1 FSONIC to MAD
.د.م0.0112323856
|1 FSONIC to MXN
$0.0235158976