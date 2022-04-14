Farmers World Wood (FWW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Farmers World Wood (FWW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Farmers World Wood (FWW) Information Farmers World is a NFT game to function on the WAX blockchain platform. Users can pick for suitable tools, exploit various resources, buy land to build enormous farms, and enjoy the fascinating experiences of a farmer working in Farmers World’s Ecosystem. There are 3 main resources in Farmers World: Wood, Food and Gold corresponding to 3 tokens: FWW (Wood), FWF (Food), FWG (Gold). Official Website: https://farmersworld.io/ Buy FWW Now!

Farmers World Wood (FWW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 50.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.94K
All-Time High: $ 0.00083884
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.000000478825

Farmers World Wood (FWW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Farmers World Wood (FWW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of FWW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FWW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

