We would love to give the finger to the world and have fartcoin cash holders start buying houses with fartcash. #bitcoin = #fartcoin #bitcoincash = #fartcash. As background, I started the community for $FARTHOUSE which has amassed 2,000 members and a token ATH of $4.5 million mc. Tookover Fartcash last Friday and working with strategic partnerships to build an ecosystem to support Fartcoin holders or alike. Similar to the role bitcoincash has had for bitcoin users.
I am @NomadicGeneral on X and my partner is @323digital who is a btc whale.
Fartcoin Cash (FARTCASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Fartcoin Cash (FARTCASH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FARTCASH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FARTCASH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.