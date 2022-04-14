Federal AI (FEDAI) Tokenomics
Federal AI is aiming to start the evolution of federated learning combined with Blockchain which highlights the potential to redefine the landscape of AI applications. This innovative approach not only propels advancements in model training but also places a paramount emphasis on safeguarding individual data privacy and security and emerges as a key driver in shaping the future of AI, where progress is intricately intertwined with the preservation of user privacy and the assurance of secure data handling.
At present, Federal AI is diligently constructing various Federal Learning and blockchain powered applications to provide real world use-cases from healthcare solutions to crypto insights, predictions, and visualization. Other critical initiatives include a dedicated web application built by leveraging Federated AI Learning, the model excels in identifying potential cases of melanoma cancer from photographs. This approach benefits from a broad spectrum of data while upholding patient privacy.
The distinctive quality that sets Federal AI apart from its competitors is our unwavering dedication to continuous technological and ecosystem evolution. Unlike others, our commitment to innovation knows no bounds, and satisfaction never leads to complacency. We are steadfastly engaged in rigorous research and data analysis, ensuring that our users have access to the most potent and effective investment tools available in the market. Guided by this visionary approach, we are meticulously constructing a product that embodies efficiency, simplicity, security, reliability, and scalability. Our relentless pursuit of advancement ensures that Federal AI remains at the forefront of providing cutting-edge solutions in the dynamic landscape of investment technology.
Understanding the tokenomics of Federal AI (FEDAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEDAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEDAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
