Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 3.93M $ 3.93M $ 3.93M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.76M $ 3.76M $ 3.76M All-Time High: $ 0.963309 $ 0.963309 $ 0.963309 All-Time Low: $ 0.937821 $ 0.937821 $ 0.937821 Current Price: $ 0.956095 $ 0.956095 $ 0.956095 Learn more about Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) price

Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Few Wrapped Duo USD (FWDUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FWDUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FWDUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FWDUSD's tokenomics, explore FWDUSD token's live price!

