Fightly Price (SFT)
The live price of Fightly (SFT) today is 0.00002583 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.95K USD. SFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fightly Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Fightly price change within the day is -4.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 695.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFT price information.
During today, the price change of Fightly to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fightly to USD was $ -0.0000204829.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fightly to USD was $ -0.0000205107.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fightly to USD was $ -0.0001444238257942837.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000204829
|-79.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000205107
|-79.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001444238257942837
|-84.82%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fightly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.78%
-4.92%
-77.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fightly, is an action-packed multiplayer online battle royale game built on the Solana blockchain Fightly's real-time multiplayer battles bring a high level of excitement and engagement. Players can compete against opponents from around the world in fast-paced matches. This ensures each game is dynamic and unpredictable, keeping players alert and providing intense gaming experiences. With real-time battles, players can test their skills against a variety of opponents, making victories even more satisfying. Fightly's large map environment offers a vast world to explore, with diverse landscapes, resources, and hidden treasures. This expansive setting enhances the sense of adventure and discovery, providing strategic gameplay opportunities. Players can use the terrain and resources to outmaneuver opponents. The dynamic map ensures no two matches are the same, keeping gameplay fresh and exciting. The integration of NFT and token rewards in Fightly adds value and investment to the gaming experience. Players earn unique and valuable NFTs for achievements and winning matches, incentivizing success and mastery. Additionally, players can earn Fightly tokens for participating in battles and contributing to the game's ecosystem, providing tangible rewards. This fosters a sense of progression and accomplishment, creating opportunities for players to monetize their gaming experience through trading, staking, and participating in the game's economy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SFT to VND
₫0.66230703
|1 SFT to AUD
A$0.0000395199
|1 SFT to GBP
￡0.0000188559
|1 SFT to EUR
€0.0000224721
|1 SFT to USD
$0.00002583
|1 SFT to MYR
RM0.0001092609
|1 SFT to TRY
₺0.0010042704
|1 SFT to JPY
¥0.0036820665
|1 SFT to RUB
₽0.0020527101
|1 SFT to INR
₹0.0021973581
|1 SFT to IDR
Rp0.4166128449
|1 SFT to KRW
₩0.0352868796
|1 SFT to PHP
₱0.0014294322
|1 SFT to EGP
￡E.0.0012884004
|1 SFT to BRL
R$0.0001456812
|1 SFT to CAD
C$0.0000353871
|1 SFT to BDT
৳0.0031471272
|1 SFT to NGN
₦0.0410650506
|1 SFT to UAH
₴0.0010724616
|1 SFT to VES
Bs0.00242802
|1 SFT to PKR
Rs0.0072819936
|1 SFT to KZT
₸0.013212045
|1 SFT to THB
฿0.0008392167
|1 SFT to TWD
NT$0.0007741251
|1 SFT to AED
د.إ0.0000947961
|1 SFT to CHF
Fr0.0000211806
|1 SFT to HKD
HK$0.0002022489
|1 SFT to MAD
.د.م0.0002373777
|1 SFT to MXN
$0.0004969692