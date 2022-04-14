Discover key insights into Filipcoin (FCP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Filipcoin (FCP) Information

FILIPCOIN is creating a blockchain ecosystem for mobile application services in the service economy sector.

Unlike other projects in the cryptocurrency world, FILIPCOIN holders already gains automatic access to a developed and fully-functional application for small businesses and entrepreneurs, with additional uses and benefits in the pipeline.

However, as we will detail in this Whitepaper, we intend to introduce additional functionalities and progressively integrate the application into the Ethereum blockchain.