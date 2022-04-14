Finance Blocks (FBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Finance Blocks (FBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Finance Blocks (FBX) Information Finance Blocks works as a Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution to Rural Financial Institutions through which they can digitize their banking process. Finance Blocks is backed by cutting-edge technology that enables institutions to provide seamless financial offerings to rural populations. Finance Blocks has integrated Polygon protocol and intends to push all information to the Ethereum Blockchain.The platform connects seamlessly with national identity systems and extends a secure repository for user identification data on the blockchain. Official Website: https://financeblocks.io/ Whitepaper: https://financeblocks.io/white-paper/

Finance Blocks (FBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Finance Blocks (FBX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.70K $ 11.70K $ 11.70K All-Time High: $ 0.113139 $ 0.113139 $ 0.113139 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Finance Blocks (FBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Finance Blocks (FBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FBX's tokenomics, explore FBX token's live price!

