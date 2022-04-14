Finanx AI (FNXAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Finanx AI (FNXAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Finanx AI (FNXAI) Information Finanx AI is an innovative investment platform that leverages advanced AI technology to execute automated trading, generating consistent profits. The platform operates using a proprietary AI algorithm, which has undergone extensive testing to ensure optimal performance. Investors participate by acquiring FNXAI tokens, which are designed to increase in value as profits from AI trading are used to buy back and burn tokens. This creates a unique investment opportunity where the token’s value grows over time, offering investors passive gains through AI-powered trading without needing active involvement. Official Website: https://finanx.ai/ Buy FNXAI Now!

Finanx AI (FNXAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 375.31M
All-Time High: $ 2.67
All-Time Low: $ 0.351864
Current Price: $ 0.375307

Finanx AI (FNXAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Finanx AI (FNXAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FNXAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FNXAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FNXAI's tokenomics, explore FNXAI token's live price!

