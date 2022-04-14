FIRA (FIRA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FIRA (FIRA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FIRA (FIRA) Information Defira is a blockchain metaverse—the Defiraverse. It is a fusion of DeFi and GameFi, harnessing the synergies of both models to create a DeFi "super app" inside a fantasy game world, which hosts novel and engaging gameplay experiences that fully take advantage of the unique strengths of the blockchain medium. We aim to cultivate the Defiraverse as a multimedia franchise and valuable piece of intellectual property, which is owned and driven by a decentralized community and fandom. Official Website: https://www.defira.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.defira.com/

FIRA (FIRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FIRA (FIRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.67K $ 8.67K $ 8.67K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 24.07M $ 24.07M $ 24.07M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 36.00K $ 36.00K $ 36.00K All-Time High: $ 10.4 $ 10.4 $ 10.4 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00036001 $ 0.00036001 $ 0.00036001 Learn more about FIRA (FIRA) price

FIRA (FIRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FIRA (FIRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIRA's tokenomics, explore FIRA token's live price!

