FireBot (FBX) Information

$FBX is the ERC20 utility/governance token of FireBot on Polygon. It can be used to pay our software's fees, or to vote for important decisions about the ecosystem, the allocation of the treasury, or distribution of NFTs.

During its launch phase, alongside with the NFTs sales, it allowed to form the initial DAO's treasury that is now managed by our proprietary software solution.

New $FBX is distributed daily to NFT holders, and in exchange, every time an NFT is sold, 90% of the revenues are added to the treasury.