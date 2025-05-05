FitBurn Price (CAL)
The live price of FitBurn (CAL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.41K USD. CAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key FitBurn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- FitBurn price change within the day is -2.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.24B USD
During today, the price change of FitBurn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FitBurn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FitBurn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FitBurn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-13.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of FitBurn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-2.89%
+3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fitburn is the world's first AI-powered burn-to-earn fitness app, which is revolutionizing lifestyle & health. This innovative fitness app combines cutting-edge AI mechanics with NFT rewards to motivate users to reach their fitness goals. Earn rewards for exercising and join a community of like-minded fitness enthusiasts.
