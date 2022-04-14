Flappy Bird Evolution (FEVO) Tokenomics
Hello everyone! I'd like to introduce the groundbreaking project GAMEFi $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution, inspired by the iconic game Flappy Bird. In this project, we are combining thrilling game elements with blockchain technology, providing a unique and innovative gaming experience.
$FEVO is a blockchain-based game that allows players to own, collect, and trade exclusive characters within the game's ecosystem. Through the use of smart contracts, we ensure that each character is truly owned by the player, providing an authentic digital asset economy.
In the game, you can train your characters to become the best flyers, compete with other players in thrilling races, and take on exciting challenges. As your characters evolve and improve their skills, new opportunities and rewards arise, making the gaming journey even more rewarding.
Moreover, $FEVO also features a virtual marketplace where players can buy, sell, and trade their unique characters, enabling you to earn real value through your passion for gaming.
Not only that, but the project is also committed to transparency, security, and decentralization, ensuring that each player has full control over their digital assets and interactions within the ecosystem.
Join us in the thrilling universe of $FEVO - Flappy Bird Evolution and experience a new era of blockchain gaming with endless possibilities and fun.
Flappy Bird Evolution (FEVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Flappy Bird Evolution (FEVO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FEVO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FEVO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
FEVO Price Prediction
Want to know where FEVO might be heading? Our FEVO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.